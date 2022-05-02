Community comes together to remember the Barry family

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Hundreds came together to honor the lives of the Barry family at a public funeral service on Sunday.

“I can’t even imagine the pain that the family and their close friends are feeling,” said Councilor Arik Forsman, who knew the family. “But today is an opportunity for our community to just be with them and wrap our arms around them and help them through a really hard time.”

St. Luke’s Chaplain Tab Baumgartner officiated the service.

“To look around and see you now means so much to the family,” said Baumgartner. “A powerful reminder that they are not alone, that we can’t do this alone, none of us can.”

Many friends and family took the podium to share their memories with the Barrys.

“This is a family who truly lived every single day,” said Sean Barry’s mother, Elizabeth Barry. “And bubbles allow you to find your place and land, but bubbles give you a place, and they are with each other now.”

She said bubbles reminded her of her son because his adventurous spirit guided him, bouncing from place to place, until he found Riana and finally stuck.

Because their daughters were girl scouts, cookies were given out in their honor.

The youngest, Sadie, was a passionate and ambitious saleswoman.

The older daughter, Shiway, was also highly intelligent and compassionate and a proud mom to five guinea pigs.

They were a beautiful and kind family, who touched so many during their lives.

“So many people want to come and be here with them and celebrate their legacy, which is really that they’re a happy family and one that touched a lot in their time here in Duluth,” said Arik Forsman.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs of funeral services.

To read the full obituary, click here.

