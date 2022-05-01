Advertisement

President Biden to visit Minneapolis Sunday

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - President Joe Biden plans to gather with other dignitaries in Minneapolis to remember former Vice President Walter Mondale. The Minnesota leader died in April 2021 at age 93, but the service was delayed by the pandemic. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden had “an important personal relationship” with Mondale. Admission is by invitation only, but the service will be live-streamed. Mondale followed a trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, serving as Minnesota attorney general before replacing Humphrey in the U.S. Senate. He served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. And he lost a lopsided presidential election to Ronald Reagan in 1984

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superior Woman found dead near railroad tracks
Superior Woman found dead near railroad tracks
Minnesota State Capitol
FRONTLINE FUNDING: New bill could put up to $750 in the pockets of MN frontline workers
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

Latest News

After the speakers, people attending tossed flowers into Lake Superior.
MAY DAY: Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women with flower ceremony
Northlanders come together to celebrate International Workers Day in Duluth
Northlanders come together to celebrate International Workers Day in Duluth
Hundreds came together to honor the lives of the Barry family at a public funeral service on...
Community comes together to remember the Barry family
Superior Woman found dead near railroad tracks
Superior Woman found dead near railroad tracks