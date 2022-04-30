Advertisement

Northland’s best shine at Duluth East Invitational

KBJR 6 News at 10pm
By Kevin Moore
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Duluth East high school was the sight for the Duluth East Invitational.

We had the girls 4x800 where Proctor controlled the race, their A squad took first 30 seconds ahead of second which was Cloquet’s A squad. East’s B squad was third. Coon Rapids’ A squad was fourth and Cloquet’s B sqaud was fifth.

As for the boys, 4x800 Cloquet came back to finish past Duluth East.

In the girls 100-meter race, Coon Rapids Mikayla De Souza finished first with a time of 13.53 seconds.

For full results -- Live Track & Field Results | Wayzata Results (wayzatatiming.com).

