Northland’s best shine at Duluth East Invitational

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Duluth East high school was the sight for the Duluth East Invitational.

We had the girls 4x800 where Proctor controlled the race, their A squad took first 30 seconds ahead of second which was Cloquet’s A squad. East’s B squad was third. Coon Rapids’ A squad was fourth and Cloquet’s B sqaud was fifth.

As for the boys, 4x800 Cloquet came back to finish past Duluth East.

In the girls 100-meter race, Coon Rapids Mikayla De Souza finished first with a time of 13.53 seconds.

For full results -- Live Track & Field Results | Wayzata Results (wayzatatiming.com).

