Local healthcare workers encourage parents to get kids on track with immunizations

One Duluth mom, Andrea Jang, runs a popular blog for moms in the Twin Ports.

“I have one child,” said Jang. “Her name is Charlie, and she is six.”

She’s heard a lot of opinions on kids and vaccinations, but knows exactly where she stands.

“My family chose to be vaccinated,” Jang said.

She said she feels confident in that decision after talking with local medical professionals like St. Luke’s pediatrician Dr. Emily Korman.

Dr. Korman is reminding parents of the importance of vaccinations, especially after noticing immunization rates in kids have gone down since March 2020.

“Any parent, I totally understand your right to be hesitant,” said Dr. Korman. “But don’t be afraid to talk to your pediatrician or nursing staff.”

Beyond just COVID-19, there are a lot of other immunizations kids need.

“It’s pretty amazing to think that with one shot, you’re able to stop yourself from getting sick or getting certain types of illnesses,” said Dr. Korman. “And many of these vaccines have been around for a long time, which is why we don’t see measules, mumps, rubella.”

Dr. Korman said she’s seen many patients behind on their vaccination appointments because of the pandemic but it’s not too late.

“We can get them immunized,” she said. “We can get them caught up, and that’s the biggest take-home message that I want parents to know with the pandemic. You know, we’ll get through this.”

For some Duluth parents, that message is a relief.

“I have been able to talk to a lot of health professionals in town,” said Jang. “And I just understand their bedside manner and their wisdom and their knowledge and how proactive they are.”

Dr. Korman says all health insurance covers vaccinations for children, and the state will help cover vaccines for uninsured children.

