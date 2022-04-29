Advertisement

Duluth’s downtown task force plans to address public safety

KBJR 6 News at 6pm
By Nora McKeown
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - A new task force aiming to revitalize Duluth’s downtown met for the first time Thursday.

Mayor Larson announced the launch of the Downtown Task Force in her State of the City speech in March.

The co-chairs of the group are president of the Greater Downtown Council, Kristi Stokes, and president and CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, Shaun Floerke.

The task force is focusing on safety, activation, investment and vision downtown.

Floerke said their current priorities are on public safety and keeping the area lively.

“We’ve got to figure out how to address safety,” he said. “And then we’ve got to figure out how to draw people in, and in a lot of different ways. We need people living down here. We need people working down here. We need people doing art and music.”

The task force meetings are closed to the public, but community members can give their input through surveys that will be sent out by the task force.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Superior Police investigation apparent "suspicious devices."
Bomb squad responds to report of ‘suspicious devices’ at Superior home
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Ukrainian woman flees war zone and lands in Bayfield, Wisconsin
Ukrainian woman flees war zone and lands in Bayfield, Wisconsin

Latest News

BASEBALLERS
BASEBALLERS
superior incident - clipped version
superior incident - clipped version
Superior Police investigation apparent "suspicious devices."
Bomb squad responds to report of ‘suspicious devices’ at Superior home
New bill brings Northern Lights Express one step closer to reality
New bill brings Northern Lights Express one step closer to reality