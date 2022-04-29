Duluth’s downtown task force plans to address public safety

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - A new task force aiming to revitalize Duluth’s downtown met for the first time Thursday.

Mayor Larson announced the launch of the Downtown Task Force in her State of the City speech in March.

The co-chairs of the group are president of the Greater Downtown Council, Kristi Stokes, and president and CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, Shaun Floerke.

The task force is focusing on safety, activation, investment and vision downtown.

Floerke said their current priorities are on public safety and keeping the area lively.

“We’ve got to figure out how to address safety,” he said. “And then we’ve got to figure out how to draw people in, and in a lot of different ways. We need people living down here. We need people working down here. We need people doing art and music.”

The task force meetings are closed to the public, but community members can give their input through surveys that will be sent out by the task force.

