GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN (KBJR) - A large firefight north of Duluth Wednesday night involved several departments.

Flames broke out around 7 p.m. at a home in Grand Lake Township.

We’re told no one was hurt, but it appears the house is a total loss.

Few other details are available.

We’ll bring you updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.