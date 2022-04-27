Advertisement

$20K donation surprises local food bank leaders; money will feed 60,000 Northland families

By Molly Wasche
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN-- A local food bank was feeling the love Wednesday after a huge donation.

Little did Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank know they would be getting a check for $20,000.

Second Harvest was chosen by Miller Hill Subaru as the recipient of its 2021 Subaru Share the Love Campaign.

Food bank leaders said they weren’t aware of the donation amount until they pulled back the tape for a reveal.

“We are so pleased to have been selected by Subaru for this local campaign,” shared Shaye Moris,

Executive Director. “As the cost of living skyrockets, this critical support will ensure meals for families, children and seniors in our area.”

This money will allow them to distribute 60,000 meals for Northland families, children and seniors.

Over the last 14 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America Inc. and its

participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to charity.

