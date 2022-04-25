Advertisement

US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request

A death row inmate who wants neurological testing is taking his case to the nation’s highest court.
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - An Ohio death row inmate, who wants neurological testing done, takes his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tuesday, justices will hear arguments from lawyers representing Raymond Twyford and the State of Ohio. Twyford was convicted of murder in 1993, and his lawyers argue that there’s potential evidence left to be discovered.

Tywford was convicted of murdering a man who was accused of sexually assaulting two children whose mother Twyford lived with. Michael Benza, a Tywford attorney, said his client needs neurological testing.

Benza said, “When Ray was a teenager, he tried to kill himself by shooting himself in the head. And he has these 20 to 30 bullet fragments inside his brain.”

Benza wants to know whether those bullet fragments impact Tywford’s ability to process information or his competency. The testing can’t be done at the prison and would require the state transporting Tywford to a medical facility about an hour away. Lower courts gave the green light, but the State of Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn those decisions.

The state didn’t schedule an interview before our deadline, but we spoke with George Washington University law professor Paul Schiff Berman who analyzed the state’s argument, which is presented with Chillicothe Correctional Institute Warden Tim Shoop as the petitioner.

Schiff Berman said, “The warden is saying that he doesn’t have to do this because there’s no indication that the information that would be gained from the neurological exam will actually be admissible.”

Schiff Berman also notes that with the Supreme Court’s more conservative makeup, there’s a greater chance the court could overturn the lower court decisions.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning. Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers is listed as the counsel of record for the state.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
A local church in Duluth's Morgan Park neighborhood is taking a look back on their 100-year-old...
Local church opens time capsule from 100 years ago
Bright as the Barrys: Hundreds gather for Duluth family's candlelight vigil
Bright as the Barrys: Hundreds gather for Duluth family’s candlelight vigil
Sean, Riana, Shiway, and Sadie Barry
Duluth Police: man shoots, kills aunt, uncle, cousins in murder-suicide
Weekend weather causes more road closures in St. Louis County
Weekend weather causes more road closures in St. Louis County

Latest News

A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.
ELECTION 2022-MINNESOTA Walz has $4.1M in campaign cash; Jensen and Gazelka lead GOP
Kelly Westlund
Kelly Westlund of Ashland announces run for WI Senate seat
Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek official portrait.
GOP governor candidate Stanek hospitalized after crash
Iron Ranger Travis Paulson announces run for 8th District State Senate seat
Iron Ranger Travis Paulson announces run for 8th District State Senate seat
Rep. Tiffany will run again for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District
Rep. Tiffany will run again for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District