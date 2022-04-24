Advertisement

Runners brave cold rain for Fitger’s 5k

By Nora McKeown
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Despite some nasty weather Saturday morning, many runners made it out to Fitger’s for the Spring 5k.

The race was put on by Grandma’s Marathon.

Some runners were there to train for that marathon, which is coming up in June.

Others were just there to get a rainy race in.

Event organizer Zach Schneider said he is happy to be back in person and at full capacity after some time off because of the pandemic.

“To have a community of runners around us, a group at the start line, and being able to do things together once again. That doesn’t go away,” he said. “The group might be a little bit smaller given the weather and what we’re dealing with today. But hey, the people that are out here, want to be out here. "

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Young Athletes Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on helping youth develop healthy and active lifestyles.

