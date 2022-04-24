Local church opens time capsule from 100 years ago

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - A local church in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood is taking a look back on their 100-year-old history with a time capsule that was opened Sunday.

Any member of the United Protestant Church in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood will tell you they’re a tight-knit bunch.

“It’s always been an important part of my life,” said member Chester Johnson. “My whole family belonged here. I was married here. My children were baptized here.”

Johnson is now 91 years old and has been going to United Protestant for 85 years, so he has a deep personal history with the congregation.

Now, on the building’s 100-year anniversary, church leaders are uncovering a piece of the neighborhood’s history.

“In 1922, when the building was finished, they buried this time capsule full of interesting artifacts from that year,” said congregant Bob Berg.

The capsule was opened up Sunday with its contents displayed before their morning service.

“It’s amazing that all the things that have been gathered in the time capsule are still there,” said congregant Karen Robnik.

Inside, there were old newspaper clippings from the Duluth Herald and Duluth News Tribune, lists of events from the Morgan Park bulletin, the names of members of the congregation from 1922, an old American flag and more.

“It shows that our church has been going strong for 100 years,” said Berg. “And it’s interesting to think back to that time of when some of the first people were here.”

The discovery of these artifacts is getting many long-time church goers to reflect on their memories in Morgan Park.

“There are things here that are familiar,” said Johnson.

A sense of nostalgia filled the church as they reflected on what life was like then, one century later.

“Morgan Park was kind of an isolated community,” said Johnson. “But we had everything we needed here.”

Church leaders are now putting together a new time capsule that they hope will be discovered 100 years from now.

