Community groups clean up neighborhoods for Earth Day weekend despite bad weather

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Despite some nasty weather Saturday, many got out to clean up their neighborhoods for Earth Day weekend with high spirits.

“It wasn’t bad,” said volunteer Brent Chouanard. “If you dress for it, if you’ve got good rain gear, and just a good positive spirit, it’s alright. It’s still fun.”

Local organizations EcoLibrium3 and Friends of the Lakewalk each hosted a community clean up in different Duluth neighborhoods.

Leaders said it’s important to maintain a sustainable environment here.

“The other part is just pride in community,” said Main Street Lincoln Park program director Shannon Laing. “Just looking around and seeing what needs to be done and people find it easy to do that if they have some direction.”

Organizers said they worried there wouldn’t be a good turn out because of the weather,

Volunteers spent the day picking up garbage in Lincoln Park and along a two-mile stretch of the lakewalk.

“They’ve got the pickers, they’ve got the bags,” said Laing. “And there’s a sense of community pride when everybody just shows up to do something together.”

Chouanard lives in the area and said it feels good to clean up this space in his own community.

“It’s important to me to take care of our natural spaces, so that we can use them for generations to come and be able to have nice, clean spaces for everybody to be able to share,” he said.

