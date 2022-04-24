14th annual bike swap returns after pandemic delays

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- A yearly event hoping to encourage the community to stay active and sustainable returned Saturday after a two-year pandemic delay.

The 14th annual Continental Ski and Bike Bike Swap was Saturday.

Since 2007, the bike swap has been held on Earth Day weekend, with the exception of the last two years due to the pandemic.

When a bike sells, the seller gets 75% of the proceeds. The other 25% is evenly split between charities. This year’s charities include Duluth DEVO, the Chester Bowl Improvement Club, and Community Action Duluth.

“I didn’t expect the turnout that we got today because the weather was horrible,” said shop owner William Howard. “I’m told this is the third coldest April in the history of Duluth. We had a lot of bicycles under the tent and we had a huge turnout, and it worked out very very well.”

The bike swap will be open again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.