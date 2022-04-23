Community copes with the tragic loss of a Duluth family

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - There are now plans for the community to mourn together after the tragic loss of a Duluth family in a murder-suicide.

“They’re a part of the neighborhood,” said neighbor Sean Smith. “So, it’s a devastating loss.”

According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man shot his aunt, uncle and two young cousins before turning the gun on himself in the East Hillside neighborhood on Wednesday.

Friday, city leaders announced plans for a vigil to honor the Barry family after getting in contact with their relatives.

“There’s a lot of people that feel really close to the family,” said Duluth’s Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele. “So, this is a good way to celebrate them and also to bring love and light back to the neighborhood.”

The vigil will be Sunday night outside the Barry’s house in Duluth.

Van Daele said the family felt compelled to make a trip from Southern Minnesota for the vigil after receiving an outpouring of support from the community here.

“I think they felt a call because of the amount of people that have been giving to the GoFundMe page and that have been populating social media pages with good will messages,” Van Daele said.

Relatives will be lighting the house with Christmas lights because that was the Barry’s most cherished time of year.

They ask anyone who attends to bring a new children’s book that they will donate because the family loved to read together.

They’re hoping this event will be a celebration of their lives and provide some closure for the community.

If you’d like to help cover the cost of funeral services for the Barry’s family members, you can do so on the GoFundMe page.

