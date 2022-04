DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Hermantown Hawks hit the diamond for their first game of the year and pick up a 3-2 win over Denfeld while Proctor takes home a 5-0 victory over Marshall.

While in lacrosse, the Duluth Wolfpack falls in their first game of the season to Rogers by a final 11-8.

