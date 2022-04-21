Advertisement

Michael Lau signs NLI to play football at Augsburg University

By Kevin Moore
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (KBJR) - Michael Lau signed his National Letter of Intent today to be the new quarterback down in the cities at Augsburg University.

Lau played quarterback for the Hawks and had one of the most memorable plays of the season with his hail mary touchdown pass to beat Duluth East.

On top of that, Lau won a section title with Hermantown’s basketball team.

