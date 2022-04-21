Michael Lau signs NLI to play football at Augsburg University

HERMANTOWN, MN. (KBJR) - Michael Lau signed his National Letter of Intent today to be the new quarterback down in the cities at Augsburg University.

Lau played quarterback for the Hawks and had one of the most memorable plays of the season with his hail mary touchdown pass to beat Duluth East.

With parents/grandparents, coaches and friends by his side Hermantown’s @MichaelLau03 made it official signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career as the new QB for @Augsburg_FB.



Hear from the newest Auggie QB coming up at 6. pic.twitter.com/fHuS3aUfTA — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) April 20, 2022

On top of that, Lau won a section title with Hermantown’s basketball team.

