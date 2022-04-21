“If I can do it, anybody can do it:” Duluth man celebrates 50 years of delivering meals

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - In 1972, Pastor Henry “Hank” Noordzy started a meal delivery program for his community.

Fifty years later, he is now 83 years old and still volunteering

“All you need to do is go out and deliver the meal and you find the need that people have,” said Noordzy.

He said seeing the faces of those he delivers to is what keeps him going.

And despite some back injuries, he hasn’t slowed down.

“You could easily say no, I’m sore, I’m unable to do it, but that’s a lousy excuse,” he said.

Noordzy served as coordinator for almost 30 years after struggling to find others who would help him.

The program’s current coordinator, Jana Warner, said they depend on volunteers.

“It’s super important for people like Hank to continue to do what he does,” Warner said. “And for more people to step in and help with the program.”

Luckily for Warner and the community, Noordzy doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“I’ll just continue doing this as long as I can,” he said.

He continues to deliver meals five days a week.

“I try to, if you will, lead by example,” Noordzy said. “That if I can do it, anybody can do it.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can reach out to Jana at Ecumen Lakeshore.

