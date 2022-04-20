Advertisement

UMD Softball still finding success despite not playing a ‘real’ home game

By Kevin Moore
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It’s safe to say this spring we’ve had in the Northland is less than ideal and this week is a prime example, sunny one day and then rain and snow the next.

Which has put a wrench in the plans for most spring sports, especially the UMD softball team which has yet to play an actual home game on their Junction Avenue field.

Instead, the Bulldogs have been relegated to playing their home games at Malosky Stadium, but despite all of this the bulldogs are currently 27-12 and sitting fifth in the NSIC, something first-year head coach Lynn Anderson says is a testament to her team’s mental toughness.

