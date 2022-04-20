UMD Softball still finding success despite not playing a ‘real’ home game

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It’s safe to say this spring we’ve had in the Northland is less than ideal and this week is a prime example, sunny one day and then rain and snow the next.

It’s not often @UMD_Softball has been able to enjoy nice sunny days in Duluth, but today is one of those days.



Tonight at 6, hear how the team has been able to find success despite not playing a game on their home field. pic.twitter.com/ncGTd7zD9X — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) April 19, 2022

Which has put a wrench in the plans for most spring sports, especially the UMD softball team which has yet to play an actual home game on their Junction Avenue field.

Instead, the Bulldogs have been relegated to playing their home games at Malosky Stadium, but despite all of this the bulldogs are currently 27-12 and sitting fifth in the NSIC, something first-year head coach Lynn Anderson says is a testament to her team’s mental toughness.

