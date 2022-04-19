UMD announces 2022 football schedule

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Football season is still months away, but today, UMD officially announced their 2022 football schedule.

The season kicks off with a home matchup on Thursday, September first at 6 P.M. against conference opponent, Southwest Minnesota State. The following week will be the Bulldogs first road game of the year, when they travel to rival, Minnesota State Mankato, with kickoff on Saturday, September 10th at 6 P.M.

Fast forward a couple weeks to homecoming, which will be on Saturday, October 1st with UMD hosting Minnesota State Moorhead at noon.

The Bulldogs will play a total of 11 games on the season with six on the road, and five at home.

