Trial begins Tuesday for DPD officer who fired gun through closed door

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --The trial for a Duluth Police Officer who shot a man through a closed door begins Tuesday.

The incident happened in September 2020. Officer Tyler Leibfried and another officer, Cory Lindsholm, responded to a potential domestic call in a downtown Duluth apartment building involving a man named Jared Fyle.

A report from then-St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin notes the officers heard a loud bang on Fyle’s door.

Rubin’s report noted both officers thought shots had been fired.

Over the next 16 seconds, Leibfried shot at the door six times, hitting Fyle.

Fyle was taken to the hospital with a bullet lodged in his shoulder, but he did survive.

In the following days, County Attorney Rubin filed two felony charges against Leibfried, finding his actions unjustified.

The Duluth Police Department use of force policy requires officers to try de-escalation, if possible, issue a warning and exhaust every other option.

Leibfried never announced he was a police officer.

In his court filing, Rubin noted Leibfried waited 10 seconds before firing.

In that time, he says the officer should have realized the apartment door had no bullet holes and that no one had shot at them.

In March of 2021, Leibfried pleaded not guilty to Intentionally Discharging a Weapon and Endangering Safety.

Then, just last week, a judge dismissed a second charge against him: recklessly discharging a firearm within city limits.

Leibfried’s trial was originally scheduled for January but was pushed to this week.

On Monday, potential jurors were called in to fill out questionnaires. Both the prosecution and defense are reviewing those and will call in the potential jurors Tuesday for more questioning.

Prosecutors said they expect opening statements to begin on Wednesday.

The prosecution’s witness list includes five members of the Minnesota BCA, 15 members of DPD, including Chief Mike Tusken, as well as Jared Fyle, the man who was shot.

We reached out to the Duluth Police for comment ahead of the trial, but they do not comment on active litigation.

KBJR 6 will be following the trial and bring you updates each night on the news at 5, 6, and 10, and online.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.