Maddie Ludwig’s goal in final minute lifts Washburn over Superior

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - On a day that saw two inches of snow and consistent 20 mile an hour winds, the Washburn girls soccer team took on the Superior Spartans and pulled out a dramatic victory, 2-1.

Olivia Soltero scored the first goal of the game 50 minutes in. Superior’s Brynn Kimmes answered Soltero’s goal shortly after and the hero, Maddie Ludwig scored the game-winner with just 45 seconds left.

