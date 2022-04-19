Advertisement

Crews working to remove unoccupied car after divider crash

Traffic on Mesaba is not impacted while crews work to remove the car.
Traffic on Mesaba is not impacted while crews work to remove the car.
By Larissa Milles
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The Duluth Fire Department is removing a totaled car that went over a divider near Mesaba Avenue, right in front of Duluth Bethel on West First Street.

City officials said no one was in the car at the time and they aren’t sure how the crash happened. No one was injured.

Traffic on Mesaba is not impacted while crews work to remove the car.

This is a developing story, we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

