Hibbing Curling Club damaged in fire
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HIBBING, MN. (KBJR 6) --A fire damaged the kitchen area of the Hibbing Curling Club at the Hibbing Memorial Building Saturday night.
The fire was reported shortly before 9:30. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, firefighters discovered that the fire on the stove was extinguished by the stove’s fire suppression system.
Officials estimate about $25,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
