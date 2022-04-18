Advertisement

Hibbing Curling Club damaged in fire

Officials estimate about $25,000 in damages.
By Larissa Milles
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HIBBING, MN. (KBJR 6) --A fire damaged the kitchen area of the Hibbing Curling Club at the Hibbing Memorial Building Saturday night.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, firefighters discovered that the fire on the stove was extinguished by the stove’s fire suppression system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

