Hibbing Curling Club damaged in fire

HIBBING, MN. (KBJR 6) --A fire damaged the kitchen area of the Hibbing Curling Club at the Hibbing Memorial Building Saturday night.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, firefighters discovered that the fire on the stove was extinguished by the stove’s fire suppression system.

Officials estimate about $25,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

