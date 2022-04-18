Community comes together to support victims of tragic fire

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Bayfield’s community is coming together to help eight residents who lost everything in a tragic fire.

22-year-old Tyler High woke up from his Saturday afternoon nap to someone banging loudly on his door.

It wasn’t until he saw smoke billowing up the stairs that he realized what was going on.

“I immediately jumped out of my bed,” High said. “Threw all my stuff in my basket. Tried to throw as much stuff out of my window as I could.”

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to save much. He lost all of his furniture and many other personal belongings.

“It may not have been much but it was what I could afford,” High said. “I lost a lot of my clothes, some memorabilia.”

He and seven other people are now without a home after Saturday’s fire.

Just down the road, employees at local thrift store Encore saw the blaze and jumped in to do what they could.

“We are here with an abundance of clothing and household materials that we can help anyone at any given point,” said Encore manager Janelle Magdalenulysses.

Employees let the fire victims pick out as much as they needed from the shop from clothing and furniture to pots and pans.

While they’re happy to provide that immediate assistance, they’re also calling on the community to give continued support.

“Moving forward we would like to create more of a relationship model where we are engaging with survivors of trauma and helping them on an individual basis to service their needs,” said Magdalenulysses.

Many of those displaced are now staying at the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino.

Red Cliff Band Chair Christopher D Boyd said there was no question that casino leaders would open their doors to the victims.

“Any time there’s a tragic event that happens within our community, we all come together,” Boyd said.

High said it feels good to know the community has his back, but there’s one thing he needs now more than anything.

“Just emotional support,” he said. “Belongings can come and go, but as long as you have good people by your side, you can get through anything.”

Magdalenulysses said that community members who want to donate to those affected by the fire can drop items off at Encore’s resale store, and employees will be sure to get them to the victims.

