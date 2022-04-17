Yellowjackets use early start to beat Cougars to get fourth win in five games
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Senior Ryan Rodriguez led the way for the Yellowjackets tossing seven strong innings as the Jackets hold on to defeat Minnesota Morris 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Ben Rhodes and Peyton Steiner were responsible for the two runs that scored in the first inning due to a couple of mistakes by the Cougars’ defense.
Bryce Flanagan and Jordan Trimble would score the next two runs for the Jackets.
Saturday W ⚾️📸 | #WeAreSuperior #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/CY9yuh5sIX— UWS Baseball (@UWSbaseball) April 17, 2022
