Yellowjackets use early start to beat Cougars to get fourth win in five games

By Kevin Moore
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Senior Ryan Rodriguez led the way for the Yellowjackets tossing seven strong innings as the Jackets hold on to defeat Minnesota Morris 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Rhodes and Peyton Steiner were responsible for the two runs that scored in the first inning due to a couple of mistakes by the Cougars’ defense.

Bryce Flanagan and Jordan Trimble would score the next two runs for the Jackets.

