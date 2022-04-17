Yellowjackets use early start to beat Cougars to get fourth win in five games

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Senior Ryan Rodriguez led the way for the Yellowjackets tossing seven strong innings as the Jackets hold on to defeat Minnesota Morris 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Rhodes and Peyton Steiner were responsible for the two runs that scored in the first inning due to a couple of mistakes by the Cougars’ defense.

Bryce Flanagan and Jordan Trimble would score the next two runs for the Jackets.

