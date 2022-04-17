Northland golf courses remain closed because of snow

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The extended winter weather is delaying the start of golf season and impacting local courses’ business.

I’m just itching to get out there,” said golfer Skyler Kettlehutt.

Last year, many of the Northland’s golf courses were open at the beginning of April, but this year has been a little more complicated.

“It’s tough when you’ve had the weather we’ve had the last couple of years and now this is back to a sad reality,” said Trevor DeRoche, sales and marketing manager at Nemadji Golf Course.

With winter conditions continuing into the middle of the month, courses are unable to open.

Nemadji golf course in Superior was originally set to open its driver’s range on April 15, but owners have been forced to push that back.

“The biggest issue we deal with is the ice and obviously the snow on top,” said DeRoche.

Luckily, he said having a restaurant as part of their business has helped keep them afloat as they wait for conditions to improve.

“That has been just huge for our not being able to golf,” he said.

Other courses, however, don’t have that same luxury.

“The heat’s on. The bills are still coming in, but the golf course isn’t running,” said the manager of Proctor Golf Course Jason Klatte.

Despite not being able to open up just yet, he said he’s remaining optimistic the weather will cooperate soon.

“As soon as it’s dry enough to walk around and not get too muddy, we’re gonna let the golf course open,” Klatte said.

He’s not the only one eager for the season to start.

“Next week or the week after would be great,” said Kettlehutt. “Because I know there’s a lot of people like me who are ready to get out there and get start away.”

Several other golf courses in the Northland, including Ridgeview Country Club, Enger Golf and Northland Country Club, have also delayed opening their courses.

Many of their owners said they’re hoping to be up and running by the beginning of May.

