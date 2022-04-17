Advertisement

Northland golf courses remain closed because of snow

The extended winter weather is delaying the start of golf season and impacting local courses'...
The extended winter weather is delaying the start of golf season and impacting local courses' business.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The extended winter weather is delaying the start of golf season and impacting local courses’ business.

I’m just itching to get out there,” said golfer Skyler Kettlehutt.

Last year, many of the Northland’s golf courses were open at the beginning of April, but this year has been a little more complicated.

“It’s tough when you’ve had the weather we’ve had the last couple of years and now this is back to a sad reality,” said Trevor DeRoche, sales and marketing manager at Nemadji Golf Course.

With winter conditions continuing into the middle of the month, courses are unable to open.

Nemadji golf course in Superior was originally set to open its driver’s range on April 15, but owners have been forced to push that back.

“The biggest issue we deal with is the ice and obviously the snow on top,” said DeRoche.

Luckily, he said having a restaurant as part of their business has helped keep them afloat as they wait for conditions to improve.

“That has been just huge for our not being able to golf,” he said.

Other courses, however, don’t have that same luxury.

“The heat’s on. The bills are still coming in, but the golf course isn’t running,” said the manager of Proctor Golf Course Jason Klatte.

Despite not being able to open up just yet, he said he’s remaining optimistic the weather will cooperate soon.

“As soon as it’s dry enough to walk around and not get too muddy, we’re gonna let the golf course open,” Klatte said.

He’s not the only one eager for the season to start.

“Next week or the week after would be great,” said Kettlehutt. “Because I know there’s a lot of people like me who are ready to get out there and get start away.”

Several other golf courses in the Northland, including Ridgeview Country Club, Enger Golf and Northland Country Club, have also delayed opening their courses.

Many of their owners said they’re hoping to be up and running by the beginning of May.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 cats died in the fire.
Iron Range man accused of starting fire that killed his pets
Firefighters working to put out large fire in Bayfield
Rental unit complete loss after Bayfield fire
Former Proctor teacher pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct
Former Proctor teacher pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct
Austin Webster, 30 of Esko
Police: Esko man charged after allegedly shooting another man twice during drug sale
New hockey school
Coach Pionk to lead new Stella Maris high school hockey team

Latest News

UWS baseball
UWS baseball
National Park Week celebrates America's park system
National Park Week celebrates America's park system
Egg-stravaganza: an early Easter celebration at the Lake Superior Zoo
Egg-stravaganza: an early Easter celebration at the Lake Superior Zoo
National Park Service logo
National Park Week celebrates America’s park system