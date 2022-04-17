Advertisement

National Park Week celebrates America’s park system

National Park Service logo
National Park Service logo(National Park Service)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Saturday marked the first day of National Park Week.

President Joe Biden proclaimed April 16th through Sunday, April 24th as National Park Week.

In honor of its namesake celebratory week, all national parks waived entrance fees on Saturday.

The National Park Foundation said National Park Week gives people a chance to discover the great outdoors.

Minnesota is home to Voyageurs National Park, which never charges an entrance fee.

Erik Ditzler, a park ranger at Voyageurs, said the National Park system is something anyone can enjoy.

“It’s our history and culture, and natural environment that the park service is trying to protect, and it belongs to the people,” Ditzler said. “So we love to see people come to enjoy it and learn everything we can offer.”

There are three other free National Park days later this year.

They are on August 4th, the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, September 24th, which is National Public Lands Day, and November 11th, Veteran’s Day.

