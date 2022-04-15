Community members show up in large numbers for another Ukraine benefit concert

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Thursday night at Fitger’s Barrel Room, artists ranging from violinists to accordion players took the stage in front of a solid crowd.

All donations collected at the show go to Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Iron Range native Paul Metsa played and organized the event.

He said part of being a musician is giving back.

“Musicians are always the heart and soul to support things like this,” said Mesta. “And who cannot support what’s going on in Ukraine right now. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Fitger’s owner, Rod Raymond, kicked off the fundraiser with a $700 donation from the brewery.

If you weren’t able to make it to Thursday night’s show and still want to donate, you can do so directly on Nova Ukraine’s website.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.