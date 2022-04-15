Advertisement

Community members show up in large numbers for another Ukraine benefit concert

Community members show up in large numbers for another Ukraine benefit concert
Community members show up in large numbers for another Ukraine benefit concert(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Thursday night at Fitger’s Barrel Room, artists ranging from violinists to accordion players took the stage in front of a solid crowd.

All donations collected at the show go to Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Iron Range native Paul Metsa played and organized the event.

He said part of being a musician is giving back.

“Musicians are always the heart and soul to support things like this,” said Mesta. “And who cannot support what’s going on in Ukraine right now. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Fitger’s owner, Rod Raymond, kicked off the fundraiser with a $700 donation from the brewery.

If you weren’t able to make it to Thursday night’s show and still want to donate, you can do so directly on Nova Ukraine’s website.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews quickly restored electricity to impacted homes Tuesday night
Strong winds knock out power across Duluth and Hermantown
power outage generic
Storm knocks out power for more than 10,000 Northland homes
New hockey school
Coach Pionk to lead new Stella Maris high school hockey team
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Authorities make arrest after 3 day investigation into shooting near Proctor
Missing Hibbing Kid
Hibbing Police search for missing 12-year-old, public asked to check outbuildings

Latest News

HOCKEY SCHOOL
HOCKEY SCHOOL
Jobs Report
Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 2.5% in March
UMD SODERBERG
UMD SODERBERG
911 Dispatch in Duluth, MN
Amid understaffing, 911 dispatchers are working longer hours