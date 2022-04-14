Resko: The first saltie to arrive in the Twin Ports

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The first saltie has arrived in the Port of Duluth-Superior.

On Wednesday, April 13, at approximately 6:32 p.m. Resko, the oceangoing vessel arrived in the Port of Duluth-Superior.

The 624-foot bulk carrier from the Polsteam fleet will earn 2022 First Ship honors, completing the season’s first full transit of the St. Lawrence Seaway en route to the Great Lakes’ westernmost port.

Resko will visit Superior’s Gavilon Grain Connors Point Terminal to load nearly 16,200 short tons of spring wheat and 5,400 short tons of durum wheat destined for Italy.

Resko’s journey originated in Ijmuiden, Netherlands, and also included a stop in Burns Harbor, Indiana.

As a way to celebrate the big ship’s arrival, more than 3,600 participants take a guess for the First Ship contest. The winner who guesses the closest on the official arrival time will be crowned the winner.

The latest arrival of the port’s first saltie was May 7, 2014 (Diana).

The earliest was March 30, 2013 (Federal Hunter).

