WORKER WOES: Funding coming to Duluth to train more healthcare workers

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- There’s a desperate push to find more healthcare workers, and preserve the ones who’ve stayed in the field, after COVID-19 burned out so many.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement Tuesday that several approaches and solutions are needed to recruit and retain the healthcare workforce, and the government must work with schools to expand training opportunities.

There’s some new funding coming to Duluth that could help that problem.

It’s called a Pathways to Prosperity grant from the state to support career training initiatives. $1.1 million worth is coming to Duluth.

The funding helps cover program costs for those who are looking to expand and develop their career skills.

Duluth’s Workforce Development said this funding will help fill the need for healthcare positions like certified nursing assistants and medical office personnel by offering more training.

The training offered by the Workforce Development is designed to help people at any level of career development, and this new money in particular will help people looking to find work in healthcare.

“One of the great things about healthcare is they offer stackable credentials, where they are able to start in a role, work for a while, access more education, come back and work, and continue that throughout their career,” said Betsy Hill, a career counselor at the Workforce Development.

Money from the grants is available through June 2023.

Workforce Development currently has one CNA course and is hoping to have 4 more during the life of the grant.

To apply for funding and participate in career training, people need to be at least 18 years old, live in southern St. Louis County, and meet certain other eligibility requirements. To learn about those click here.

