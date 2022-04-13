Advertisement

Storm knocks out power for more than 10,000 Northland homes

power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By Natalie Grant
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Tuesday night into Wednesday morning’s storm caused widespread power outages across the Northland.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Power is reporting 27 outages impacting 11,144 customers.

Those outages are mainly focused in the Duluth, Hermantown, and Eveleth areas.

Crews are estimating power will be restored at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Lake Country Power is reporting five outages impacting 93 members with no estimated restoration time.

The storm moving through the area had winds gusting up to nearly 60 miles per hour at times.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Officer with Gun in Holster
Superior Police react to President Biden’s new gun regulations
Road work (gfx)
Portion of Superior Street will close for 6 weeks starting April 18
Crews quickly restored electricity to impacted homes Tuesday night
Strong winds knock out power across Duluth and Hermantown
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program
WX GFX
Rain and snow on the way, storms possible!

Latest News

Robots of Another Color: A high school robotics team for kids with Autism
Bots of Another Color: A high school robotics team for kids with Autism
Bots of Another Color: A high school robotics team for kids with Autism
Bots of Another Color: A high school robotics team for kids with Autism
Tuesday pro hockey signings
Tuesday pro hockey signings
Crews quickly restored electricity to impacted homes Tuesday night
Strong winds knock out power across Duluth and Hermantown