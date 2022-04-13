Storm knocks out power for more than 10,000 Northland homes

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Tuesday night into Wednesday morning’s storm caused widespread power outages across the Northland.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Power is reporting 27 outages impacting 11,144 customers.

Those outages are mainly focused in the Duluth, Hermantown, and Eveleth areas.

Crews are estimating power will be restored at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Lake Country Power is reporting five outages impacting 93 members with no estimated restoration time.

The storm moving through the area had winds gusting up to nearly 60 miles per hour at times.

