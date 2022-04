DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Grand Rapids boys hit the diamond in Duluth to take on Denfeld and pulled off a dominating 10-0 victory over the Hunters.

Ben Kesek was the star of the show in this one for the Thunderhawks using an inside-the-park homer to extend the lead to 7-0 before finishing the Hunters in just 5 innings.

