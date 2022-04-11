Advertisement

Scout Troop 25 aids in local conservation efforts

By Nora McKeown
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Some local scouts are working to help build housing for birds as they return to the Northland for spring.

After taking a trip to the Sax-Zim Bog in 2021, Scout Troop 25 decided they wanted to help contribute to conservation efforts.

That’s when they got connected with workers from Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog.

“It’s really specialized habitats that have a lot of specialized biodiversity to go with it,” said head naturalist Clinton Dexter-Nienhaus.

Because of extensive biodiversity in the bog, there is a lot of competition for holes in trees that many species settle in.

“They’re hot commodities in nature,” said Dexter-Nienhaus.

The scouts are making birdhouses to help address that problem.

The birdhouses create a space for some of those species to live in, as well as provide an opportunity for naturalists to conduct research.

“We’ve got around 50 boxes up in the bog, sort of scattered throughout, so an additional bit to that project is nice to have replacements for boxes that have been on the landscape for seven years and have been worn out and screws are missing and that sort of stuff,” said Dexter-Nienhaus.

The scouts are hopeful that their efforts will help birds to come.

“Those birds can have baby birds and other people can help them and help repopulate,” said scout Michael Salo.

They said they’re happy to do something for the community and to be back in person working together.

“It’s nice to be back and to do something hands-on like this,” said scout JD VanDoren.

Each of the 8 scouts working on this project is making their own birdhouse to donate to Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and...
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
The snowfall forecast for Sunday night looks to be between 1-3 inches for most of northern...
Clipper system brings rain, snow, and breezy winds starting Sunday night; Winter Weather Advisory issued
Saints beat cancer and beat Bethel
Bigger than baseball: Duluth East student celebrated by CSS after beating cancer
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
More rain and snow will come from this strong Colorado system for several days next week.
Overnight rain & snow with 1-3+ inches possible for northern Minnesota; Tracking the next spring system

Latest News

scouts build for bog - clipped version
scouts build for bog - clipped version
KBJR sibling day
KBJR sibling day
Officer Ryan Duxbury
Minnesota officer shot in line of duty released from hospital
Northland Hackathon: local high school students learn in-demand computer skills
Northland Hackathon: local high school students learn in-demand computer skills