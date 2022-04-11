Scout Troop 25 aids in local conservation efforts

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Some local scouts are working to help build housing for birds as they return to the Northland for spring.

After taking a trip to the Sax-Zim Bog in 2021, Scout Troop 25 decided they wanted to help contribute to conservation efforts.

That’s when they got connected with workers from Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog.

“It’s really specialized habitats that have a lot of specialized biodiversity to go with it,” said head naturalist Clinton Dexter-Nienhaus.

Because of extensive biodiversity in the bog, there is a lot of competition for holes in trees that many species settle in.

“They’re hot commodities in nature,” said Dexter-Nienhaus.

The scouts are making birdhouses to help address that problem.

The birdhouses create a space for some of those species to live in, as well as provide an opportunity for naturalists to conduct research.

“We’ve got around 50 boxes up in the bog, sort of scattered throughout, so an additional bit to that project is nice to have replacements for boxes that have been on the landscape for seven years and have been worn out and screws are missing and that sort of stuff,” said Dexter-Nienhaus.

The scouts are hopeful that their efforts will help birds to come.

“Those birds can have baby birds and other people can help them and help repopulate,” said scout Michael Salo.

They said they’re happy to do something for the community and to be back in person working together.

“It’s nice to be back and to do something hands-on like this,” said scout JD VanDoren.

Each of the 8 scouts working on this project is making their own birdhouse to donate to Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog.

