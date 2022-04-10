Advertisement

UWS baseball and softball sweep Bethany Lutheran in home openers

By Kevin Moore
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - It was a picture-perfect day for a ball game as the UWS Yellowjackets baseball and softball teams sweep the Bethany Lutheran Vikings in their home opener.

The Yellowjacket baseball team used a gem of a game from senior Ryan Rodriguez who pitched a complete-game shutout to win 7-0 and in game two, Bryce Flanagan was the hero sending the UWS faithful home happy with a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Just a couple of fields over the Yellowjacket softball team was doing some winning of their own.

In game one against the Vikings, the Yellowjackets used great defense and a three-run fifth inning to take game one 4-1.

Then in game two we had another walk-off, this time it was Zoe Thomson with a walk-off grand slam to give the Yellowjackets the win and sweep over the Vikings.

The baseball team improved to 7-13 on the year while the softball team is now 15-5.

