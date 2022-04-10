UWS baseball and softball sweep Bethany Lutheran in home openers
SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - It was a picture-perfect day for a ball game as the UWS Yellowjackets baseball and softball teams sweep the Bethany Lutheran Vikings in their home opener.
The Yellowjacket baseball team used a gem of a game from senior Ryan Rodriguez who pitched a complete-game shutout to win 7-0 and in game two, Bryce Flanagan was the hero sending the UWS faithful home happy with a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Just a couple of fields over the Yellowjacket softball team was doing some winning of their own.
Couldn't have asked for a better day for a home opener with @UWSsoftball.
They lead 1-0 going into the bottom of the 4th.
Highlights at 6&10. pic.twitter.com/mEdE63tK1O
In game one against the Vikings, the Yellowjackets used great defense and a three-run fifth inning to take game one 4-1.
Then in game two we had another walk-off, this time it was Zoe Thomson with a walk-off grand slam to give the Yellowjackets the win and sweep over the Vikings.
The baseball team improved to 7-13 on the year while the softball team is now 15-5.
