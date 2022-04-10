RACERS READY: Preparing for Grandma’s Marathon

HERMANTOWN, MN. (KBJR 6) --Grandma’s Marathon is just a couple of months away and race preparations have begun.

Race organizers hosted Gearing Up for Grandma’s Saturday at the Hermantown YMCA.

Participants started the day with a training run, had some breakfast, listened to a keynote presentation, and then ended the morning with a race expo.

The expo featured booths from Essentia Health, Grandma’s Race information, and local running and athletic stores.

2021 women’s race champion Dakotah Lindwurm gave the keynote presentation and shared some of her training tips.

“For me, I just focus on miles really,” Lindwurm said. “I get up between 100 to 120 miles a week, just getting in the miles and staying healthy.”

Essentia Health staff members were also at the event to provide some helpful tips about the importance of proper training to avoid serious injuries leading up to and during the marathon and what kinds of foods runners should eat.

“You want to make sure that you’re getting calories and that the calories you’re getting are good calories coming from whole foods,” said Essentia Health’s Grandma’s Marathon Medical Director Dr. Kathryn McLellan. “Lots of fruits and veggies, getting all the colors of the rainbow on your plate. There’s really no big, fad diet that’s going to be your best running diet. You need to eat what’s best for you. And when you’re doing that you’re generally going to be doing the best that you can do.”

McLellan also said it’s important to pay attention to the heat during race day to avoid heat exertion.

Grandma’s Marathon is on Saturday, June 18th.

