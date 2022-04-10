Minnesota officer shot in line of duty released from hospital

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) -- A suburban Minneapolis officer who was seriously injured when a gunman fired more than 100 rounds in a shootout with police has been released from the hospital.

Officer Ryan Duxbury was greeted by a line of squad cars and applauding officers from Roseville and other local departments as he emerged from Regions Hospital Friday in a wheelchair.

Duxbury played football at UMD.

The Star Tribune reports that Duxbury required surgery to remove a bullet from his neck after he was shot by 53-year-old Jesse Werling in a residential Roseville neighborhood on Tuesday.

Werling, who moved around the wooded area and continued to shoot at officers and houses after Duxbury was injured, was eventually shot by police and later died.

Werling was known to police because of previous mental health-related calls.

