Advertisement

BREWING FOR A CAUSE: Gitchee Gumee Brewfest returns after pandemic cancellations

The proceeds from Brewfest benefit the Superior Jaycees, an organization to provides adults 21...
The proceeds from Brewfest benefit the Superior Jaycees, an organization to provides adults 21 to 39 years old with personal development and leadership opportunities.(CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) -- 29 brewers came from across the Twin Ports and the country to raise money for Douglas County during Saturday’s Gitchee Gumee Brewfest.

The proceeds from Brewfest benefit the Superior Jaycees, an organization to provides adults 21 to 39 years old with personal development and leadership opportunities.

Organizers said after having to take a couple of years off, they were excited to be back.

“We had to take two years off with COVID but we’re back at it and hoping to make some money to donate back into town,” said Lukas Saunders, president of the Superior Jaycees.

Brewfest is the Superior Jaycees’ biggest fundraiser of the year.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
The diamond drill goes 650 feet underground
New developments in the hunt for Northern Minnesota gold
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Shoes on a power line in downtown Duluth, MN
Larson wants to bring back “community courts” program

Latest News

RACERS READY: Preparing for Grandma's Marathon
RACERS READY: Preparing for Grandma's Marathon
BREWING FOR A CAUSE: Gitchee Gumee Brewfest returns after pandemic cancellations
BREWING FOR A CAUSE: Gitchee Gumee Brewfest returns after pandemic cancellations
Northland Hackathon: local high school students learn in-demand computer skills
Northland Hackathon: local high school students learn in-demand computer skills
Great Lakes Aquarium holds birthday celebration for two special otters
Great Lakes Aquarium holds birthday celebration for two special otters