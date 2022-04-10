BREWING FOR A CAUSE: Gitchee Gumee Brewfest returns after pandemic cancellations

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) -- 29 brewers came from across the Twin Ports and the country to raise money for Douglas County during Saturday’s Gitchee Gumee Brewfest.

The proceeds from Brewfest benefit the Superior Jaycees, an organization to provides adults 21 to 39 years old with personal development and leadership opportunities.

Organizers said after having to take a couple of years off, they were excited to be back.

“We had to take two years off with COVID but we’re back at it and hoping to make some money to donate back into town,” said Lukas Saunders, president of the Superior Jaycees.

Brewfest is the Superior Jaycees’ biggest fundraiser of the year.

