St. Louis County leaders honor pandemic heroes for Public Health Week

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - St. Louis County leaders are honoring those on the frontlines during the fight against COVID-19.

The ceremony took place at the government services building Tuesday.

“We have our large healthcare systems here and we also have small local churches and everything in between,” said St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook. “So, it really has been a huge community effort to respond to the pandemic.”

The room was packed as 35 organizations got a round of applause for working through a brutal two years.

Essentia Health Physician and Hospitalist Dr. Dawn Drotar said the pandemic has taken a toll on hospital staff.

“We’ve had to take it week by week, sometimes day by day,” she added.

The county typically uses public health week to highlight an individual’s accomplishment, but this year leaders decided to recognize every partner who came together to help get through the pandemic.

“No one organization or person or agency can do it alone,” said Westbrook.

Representatives from each organization were given a “Public Health Partnership Award” as a token of the county’s gratitude for their work.

Dr. Drotar said it was impactful to be in a room of people who have been assisting in the community’s battle against COVID-19 in their own way.

“It’s actually very touching,” she said. “It really shows the teamwork that’s involved and how many people it takes to care for our community.”

Westbrook said if there is one bright spot through it all, it’s that the county has been brought closer to its partners, and they can now work through other public health issues that have been put on the backburner since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday’s event was just to honor partners in Southern St. Louis County.

There will be another ceremony at the end of the month in Hoyt Lakes for the Central and Northern parts of the county.

