HOLLYWOOD HOMECOMING: Duluth celebrates Daniel Durant and CODA

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- One of the stars of this year’s Oscar-winning Best Picture, “CODA,” Daniel Durant, grew up in Duluth.

On Monday, the city welcomed him home after the film’s big success at last week’s Oscar ceremony, and Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed April 4, 2022, as Daniel Durant Day in the City of Duluth.

CODA won three Academy Awards, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“To be back in Duluth now after that experience,” Durant said. “It’s such great community support here, you know it’s where I was first involved in theatre.”

Durant’s first role was in 1999 in a play his teacher wrote, at the Duluth Playhouse Depot stage.

“I just loved it, to be on stage, with an audience there and be able to tell stories and be able to act,” Durant said.

Monday night’s celebration had speakers from Durant’s childhood, including former teachers.

“There’s nothing a teacher loves more than seeing a former student grow up, achieve their dream, and make a difference,” said Durant’s 4th-grade teachers.

CODA, an acronym for Children of Deaf Adults, follows a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her family. Durant plays her older brother.

“I think the deaf community has been so thrilled to see the recognition and that the broader community sees what we have to offer, and having more open doors in Hollywood,” Durant said.

He said the celebration of his success in his hometown means so much.

“To be back here, I see that there’s more awareness about deaf culture than there was when I grew up,” Durant said “So I’m thankful to the Duluth community for their support.”

CODA is now streaming on Apple TV+ and is running in select theaters.

