Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Former Minnesota Viking and Superior, WI native, Doug Sutherland, has passed away at the age of 73.

Doug was born in Superior, Wisconsin on August 1st, 1948 and would graduate from Superior High School as well. He went on to play college football in his hometown at UW-Superior, where he would be an All-American in 1969. Then in 19-70, Sutherland was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 14th round of the NFL draft.

Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following season, where he would go on to have a dominating career playing in three Super Bowl’s and being apart of the acclaimed, “purple people eaters” before retiring in 1981.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.