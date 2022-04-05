Advertisement

Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

Doug Sutherland
Doug Sutherland(Minnesota Vikings)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Former Minnesota Viking and Superior, WI native, Doug Sutherland, has passed away at the age of 73.

Doug was born in Superior, Wisconsin on August 1st, 1948 and would graduate from Superior High School as well. He went on to play college football in his hometown at UW-Superior, where he would be an All-American in 1969. Then in 19-70, Sutherland was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 14th round of the NFL draft.

Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following season, where he would go on to have a dominating career playing in three Super Bowl’s and being apart of the acclaimed, “purple people eaters” before retiring in 1981.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police: 2-year-old dies after accidentally run over by family member
Missing Woman
Missing Wisconsin woman found dead near Potato River Falls
Popular lettuce sold in Superior store 'should be thrown out'
Popular lettuce sold in Superior store ‘should be thrown out’
Snow Totals
A three-peat of spring storms with another system this week
Starting Monday, driving over the Blatnik Bridge may require some extra time.
Lane closures begin Monday on Blatnik Bridge

Latest News

Hermantown senior quarterback
Hermantown QB Michael Lau commits to Augsburg
Bulldogs win game two, 7-2
Bulldogs split series with Beavers at home
Bulldogs sweep, 10-1 and 10-3
Bulldogs sweep series on home opener
Down Springfield
Wilderness protect home ice behind big offensive effort