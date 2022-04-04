Where do I vote? What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s spring election

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) - Polls open early Tuesday for Wisconsin’s spring election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released a list of reminders for voters just last week.

Because of redistricting in the state, some residents could have a new polling location, so it’s a good idea to check online to find out where you should report.

Voters can also go online to see what the ballot will look like ahead of time.

Registered voters must bring a photo ID to receive a ballot.

If you’re still not registered to vote, you can do that at your polling location Tuesday as long as you bring a photo ID and proof of residence.

For those who have an absentee ballot, Superior City Clerk Camila Ramos reminds you not to put it in the drop boxes outside the Government Center.

Rather, you should hand them directly to the city clerk’s office by 8 pm.

She also said the city website has plenty more information available for voters ahead of election day.

“It tells you where your poll site is, what your ward is,” Ramos said. “So, all this information is there at your fingertips. You can also call us. We can figure that out for you.”

Curbside voting will be available at all five polling sites in the City of Superior.

Ramos also said photo IDs for voting do not need to show a current address or have a star on them.

Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID will be offered a provisional ballot and the opportunity to submit a photo ID within three days after the election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

