SPRING CLEANING: Local groups gather in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood for a community clean-up

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Some community groups came together for a community clean-up in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood Sunday.

When spring rolls in, the garbage that was once covered by the snow is left littering the community.

“It was about two years back, my niece was playing in one of the parks in the area, and she got poked by a dirty needle,” said Natalie Smith, a member of The Sober Squad, one of the two groups involved in a community clean up.

Together with Idle No More, The Sober Squad cleans up local neighborhoods.

“It’s just been something that I feel like we should do as a sober community to make sure that doesn’t happen to any other kids,” said Smith.

The Sober Squad is a recovery group that works toward community empowerment, and Idle No More is a local advocacy organization.

“We cover things from the environment to human rights, things like that, neighborhood clean-ups,” said Idle No More community organizer Shawn Carr.

After taking a few years off because of the pandemic, the groups are back for the third time to pick up trash that’s left after the winter snow has melted.

“We just want to show our community pride and pick up the neighborhood,” said Carr.

The groups partnered with the city to get supplies for the clean-up and got to work picking up trash in the Central Hillside neighborhood Sunday.

They encourage others to get out and clean up when they can too.

“If you don’t like the garbage lying around, you’re the person who can make that change,” said Carr.

It doesn’t have to be a whole day’s work.

“A little bit of effort makes a big difference,” said Smith. “So, if everybody came together and even picked up one bag of trash, it would be a lot cleaner community.”

Organizers said the groups do one clean-up event every year.

