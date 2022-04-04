Popular lettuce sold in Superior store ‘should be thrown out’

MADISON, WI-- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) laboratory found Cyclospora in popular lettuce that was sold in Superior.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is alerting consumers to avoid eating Ocean Mist Farms romaine hearts lettuce, 22 oz. packages, coding “22RHDM2L” with a harvest date of “MAR10.”

Cyclospora was found in the product during routine surveillance.

According to MDA No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have any of these products should discard them.

People usually become ill about a week after eating contaminated food, but this period can range from two to 14 days.

The product was sold at the following Wisconsin stores:

Super One Harbor View – Superior

Dick’s Fresh Market – Amery, Osceola, River Falls, Somerset

MarketPlace – St. Croix Falls

Nilssen’s Foods – Baldwin, Cumberland, Ellsworth, Glenwood City

Wayne’s Foods Plus – Danbury, Webster

the product during routine surveillance.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.