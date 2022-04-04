Advertisement

Popular lettuce sold in Superior store ‘should be thrown out’

Popular lettuce sold in Superior store 'should be thrown out'
Popular lettuce sold in Superior store 'should be thrown out'(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, WI-- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) laboratory found Cyclospora in popular lettuce that was sold in Superior.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is alerting consumers to avoid eating Ocean Mist Farms romaine hearts lettuce, 22 oz. packages, coding “22RHDM2L” with a harvest date of “MAR10.”

Cyclospora was found in the product during routine surveillance.

According to MDA No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have any of these products should discard them.

People usually become ill about a week after eating contaminated food, but this period can range from two to 14 days.

The product was sold at the following Wisconsin stores:

Super One Harbor View – Superior

Dick’s Fresh Market – Amery, Osceola, River Falls, Somerset

MarketPlace – St. Croix Falls

Nilssen’s Foods – Baldwin, Cumberland, Ellsworth, Glenwood City

Wayne’s Foods Plus – Danbury, Webster

the product during routine surveillance.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police: 2-year-old dies after accidentally run over by family member
Missing Woman
Missing Wisconsin woman found dead near Potato River Falls
Tonight's System
Wintry mix tonight, bigger system next week
Starting Monday, driving over the Blatnik Bridge may require some extra time.
Lane closures begin Monday on Blatnik Bridge

Latest News

Daniel Durant
HOLLYWOOD HOMECOMING: Duluth celebrates Daniel Durant and CODA
HOLLYWOOD HOMECOMING
HOLLYWOOD HOMECOMING
Waves on Lake Superior
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to prepare for the next big storm
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to prepare for the next big storm
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to prepare for the next big storm
Northlanders react to Washington state's latest plan to help missing Indigenous people
Northlanders react to Washington state’s latest plan to help missing Indigenous people