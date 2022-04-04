Advertisement

Missing Wisconsin woman found dead near Potato River Falls

Missing Woman
Missing Woman(MGN)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GURNEY, WI (KBJR 6) -- A Wisconsin woman who went missing after a hiking trip was found dead Sunday, according to the Iron County Sherriff’s Office.

Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, was from Middleton. Shortly before noon Sunday, investigators located her body near the Potato River Falls.

Musgrove was first reported missing on Wednesday, March 30th, after having last made contact Saturday, March 26th.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office began an extensive ground, air, and water search after locating Musgrove’s vehicle in the parking area near the Potato River Falls.

25 external agencies throughout Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota were called upon for additional assistance.

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

