READY FOR LEARNING: Duluth Public Library prepares kids for school

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- A new event aimed at helping families prepare their young children for school debuted Saturday.

The Depot was host to the Every Child Ready Duluth Family Fest.

It was an event sponsored by the Duluth Public Library and other area organizations to help families with kids ages birth to five years old prepare for learning and school.

The event included performances from musicians, special guest storytellers, and activity zones, as well as resources for families from various partners.

Organizers said the event was important for young families to connect with the community.

“I think it’s hard for families to find free activities around town, especially ones that are enriching and that allow for the parent and child time to play and enjoy each other and learn along the way,” said Carmella Hatch, an early literacy librarian.

Hatch said the library hopes to make the Family Fest an annual event.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.