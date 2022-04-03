Duluth Folk School raises money for Ukrainian aid

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - One instructor at the Duluth Folk School is raising money for Ukrainian aid with a traditional egg decorating class.

Theresa Hornstein has been practicing Ukrainian egg decorating, or pysanky, for quite a while.

“When my kids were little, it was not unusual for me to put them to bed and work on eggs all night and not realize it was morning,” Hornstein said.

Now, she’s using that love to give back to the war-torn country with a class at the Duluth Folk School.

“We decided with everything that’s going on in Ukraine right now, this made a good fundraiser,” she said.

Pysanky is an ancient tradition, dating back to the pre-christian era as a symbolic art form. Now, it is typically practiced around Easter.

Artists use a wax-resist method to decorate real eggs, and Hornstein uses some from her own chickens.

“My girls have been very busy,” she said.

Hornstein typically only instructs classes for Easter and Christmas, but she’s added four sections of the class and is donating her earnings, along with any additional donations from the class, to Doctors without Borders and the International Rescue Committee.

All four classes filled up quickly.

“You feel anemic in being here, in this soft, wonderful culture we have, to be able to help somebody over there,” said attendee Michele Dressel. “Any little bit that we can do, makes me feel better.”

Hornstein says she’s happy to see so many show up to learn about the craft that she loves and to support a country in need right now.

“Those folks need help,” Hornstein said. “And it’s a small way that I can help them.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Duluth Folk School said the classes have raised almost $1000 in aid for Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.