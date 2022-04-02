Advertisement

Duluth chosen for U.S. Department of Energy’s clean energy pilot program

clean energy program
By Nora McKeown
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Duluth is one of just 22 communities across the country being recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for efforts to combat climate change.

Local organization Ecolibrium3 has been at the forefront of those efforts with its energy efficiency program.

“We’ve done things like the solar garden, which benefits low-income households,” said Ecolibrium3 CEO Jodi Slick. “And in this particular case, we are the grantee associated with the DOE’s LEAP program.”

Ecolibrium3 and the Lincoln Park community have been selected to pilot the Local Energy Action Program or Communities LEAP.

“For the city of Duluth, it’s awesome to think about getting a pathway to clean energy future for one of our neighborhoods,” said Mindy Granley, City of Duluth Sustainability Officer.

The program will work with local organizations to create an energy action plan with the goal of reducing air pollution, increasing energy resilience, lowering utility costs, and creating good-paying jobs.

“The lessons we learn in Lincoln Park, we can use in other neighborhoods across the city,” said Granley.

Although there is no actual funding provided as part of LEAP, the DOE will provide data to help local organizations determine high-priority projects and the technical assistance needed to make them happen.

“We’re all moving toward a clean energy future. That is happening,” said Slick. “What this means for this neighborhood and the city is roughly half a million dollars of really smart people helping us figure out the plan.”

Slick said she hopes the DOE’s assistance will lead to funding for future projects.

In Minnesota, Minneapolis and Hennepin County were also chosen for the program.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Joshua Sislo
Superior police officer identified who “unknowingly” ran over person in road, back on patrol
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.
Puppy who lost his leg after a horse stepped on him is up for adoption
Generic crime scene
2 stabbed during overnight ‘altercation’ at Iron Range bar, 1 person arrested

Latest News

UMDSB
UMDSB
clean energy program - clipped version
clean energy program - clipped version
clean energy program - clipped version
clean energy program - clipped version
Davenport family displaced after fire Thursday night.
DNR warns Wisconsinites of fire season