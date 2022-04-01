Twin Metals testifies in Washington for domestic mineral needs

WASHINGTON D.C. (KBJR) - Following the news of President Biden considering boosting the mining of critical minerals in the United States, on Thursday a spokesperson from a local mining project testified at the nation’s capital.

You’ll recall, Wednesday we reported President Biden may invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the mining of critical minerals.

On Thursday, experts from across the country discussed the opportunities and challenges ahead to make that happen.

A spokesperson from Twin Metals was part of that group.

The copper-nickel mining project had its mineral leases taken away by the federal government in January in the midst of an environmental review.

In her testimony, Twin Metals’ Chief Regulatory Officer, Julie Padilla said the U.S. can’t meet its goals for electric vehicles or secure domestic supply chains without northeast Minnesota.

“We can mine here better than anywhere else in the world,” said Padilla. “But the United States will not be able to do that under the current regulatory process that is unpredictable, subject to political manipulation, with changing rules in each administration, and in conflict with the priorities of our nation. It’s past time for Congress to take action.”

The hearing was held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Next week the hearings will continue focusing on the demand side of critical minerals.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.