Community members pack the room for local Trans Day of Visibility celebration

By Nora McKeown
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - As many people showed up to Men as Peacemakers in Duluth Thursday night, there weren’t enough chairs to go around. That’s because local activists and allies packed the room to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility.

“It’s a day to honor and celebrate the lived experiences of transgender, non-binary, gender-nonconforming individuals,” said attendee T Leeper.

Many at the event were sharing a message of inclusion.

“Show the trans folks in your life some extra love because they need it so deeply,” said event organizer Kia Ronning.

The crowd celebrated through poetry, music, food, and speakers.

Organizers said they were happy to see so many show up to support the community.

“To see their faces right now just warms my whole heart,” said Ronning. “Just to see them feel seen and feel celebrated, I feel like is the most important thing.”

She said it’s important to put a spotlight on trans voices who aren’t always heard.

The celebration this year comes in light of several legislative attacks against the LGBTQ+ Community.

“Now more than ever is the time to be aware of what’s happening,” said Leeper.

President Biden denounced these “hateful bills” being passed at the state level in his own celebration at the White House Thursday.

Back in the Twin Ports, leaders asked for more support for the Transgender community through improved education and communication.

“It just feels fantastic to know that there are folks in our community who support one another,” said Leeper. “And who value the experiences of each other and who are wanting to be together in understanding and also uplifting.”

