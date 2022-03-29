REVITALIZING A NEIGHBORHOOD: Lincoln Park receives development grant

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Almost $850,000 is coming to Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood to address economic, educational, and health disparities in the community.

Lincoln Park nonprofit Ecolibrium3 received the grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

“The work that we do, needs to benefit the residents of this neighborhood, and this is really our biggest opportunity to bring those resources to our neighborhood residents,” said CEO of Eco3, Jodi Slick.

The first of three projects the grant will address is a lack of food sources in the area.

Eco3′s current space will be re-made into a small grocery store.

“I came in this district because we needed representation, we needed money, we needed help in health disparities, we needed jobs, we needed basic necessities, food, for our families and communities that live in this area,” said city councilor Renee Van Nett, whose district represents Lincoln Park.

Another project will focus on developing the Lincoln Park Community Center to include a community computer lab, workforce resource center, and office space.

“The Lincoln Park Community Center has been an underutilized space for many years,” said Jill Keppers, Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority. “It’s just going to finally have that building utilized to its full potential.”

The final project includes doubling the size of the Duluth Children’s Museum and expanding it to the building’s second floor by creating a STEM lab and CreateSpace focused on expanding educational opportunities for local children.

While Eco3 is leading the project, several other community organizations are partnering with them.

“The reason why this project is so significant to my heart and to the values of Family Rise Together is it speaks to the true nature of collaboration, our community needs collaboration,” said ChaQuana McIntyre, the founder of Family Rise Together.

Leaders said they hope to have most of the project completed in the spring or summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.