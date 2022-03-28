Advertisement

UMD rocket team tests motor ahead of June competition

rocket launch
rocket launch(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldog Rocketry team prepared for the upcoming competition season Sunday afternoon.

They are one of 150 collegiate teams from around the world that build rockets to compete in the annual Spaceport American Cup in New Mexico.

The team tested the motor they built, which they said is a major step towards completing their rocket.

Team members said they are excited to compete as COVID has halted competition over the last few years.

“Last time going down to New Mexico was in 2019,” said Max Benson and Logan Iverson, the president and vice president of Bulldog Rocketry. “Since then everything has been either canceled or virtual. So not many people on the team have gone to competition so it will be a new experience for a lot of us.”

Sunday’s test did not involve launching a rocket. It was a static, on-the-ground test as there are few places in Minnesota that allow high rocket launches.

The competition will happen in June.

